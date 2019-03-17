EN
    19:45, 17 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Almaty Zoo welcomes baby tapir first in 30 years

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty Zoo has welcomed a spotted female baby tapir, the first one born in more than 30 years, on February 26. The first two tapir calves were born at the zoo in the 80s.

    The baby's father, 7-year-old tapir Martin, arrived from Kaliningrad in 2013. Its mother, 4-year-old Dunyasha, arrived in 2017 from Novosibirsk.

    Besides, the zoo welcomed also the arrival of a new female camel and a baby kangaroo.

