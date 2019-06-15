Almaty Zoo welcomes three weasel babies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Three months ago Crash and Shira, species of mustelid from South America, that arrived from Novosibirsk at the close of 2017, welcomed three charming African weasel babies.

Two male and female weasels feel good now and are constantly on the move, the statement reads.



Besides, on June 3 for the first time the Zoo welcomed three-banded armadillo. The couple of three-banded armadillos, both born in 2018, arrived in Almaty from the Czech Zoos.





Photo: Sorokoumova