    10:11, 09 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Almost 1,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 1,000 people have been released from quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In total, 988 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 165 in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Almaty city, 6 in Shymkent city, 407 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 40 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 16 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 92 in North Kazakhstan region, and 9 in Turkestan region.

    So far Kazakhstan has reported 35,137 recoveries from COVID-19. The novel virus has claimed 264 lives countrywide.


