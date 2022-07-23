Almost 1,2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 23, 9,544,079 people got vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 9,325,823 Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,231,220 people were vaccinated with the first dose, including 869,427 teenagers, 41,297 pregnant women and 145,103 nursing mothers.

The second dose was given to 1,177,372 Kazakhstanis, including 849,803 teenagers, 38,970 expectant mothers and 140,273 breastfeeding moms.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 2,654 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day countrywide.