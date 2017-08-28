Almost 1.5 million flu vaccines to be shipped to Kazakh hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakstan's single national pharmacy and medical equipment procurement operator SK-Pharmacy has purchased almost 1.5 million influenza vaccines for the season of 2017, the company's press-service reports.

According to the Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy Maxim Kasatkin, this year the government has spent 1.2 billion tenge on free vaccination of the most vulnerable groups of the population.



It is reported that SK-Pharmacy will start receiving the first vaccines in September 2017.

Mr. Kasatkin also said that if necessary the manufacturer will be able to supply up to half a million additional vaccines to Kazakhstan.



He noted that in ten years between 2006 and 2016, thanks to free vaccination campaigns, the number of URTI and influenza cases in the country decreased more than 3.5 times.