Almost 1,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
According to the updated statistics, the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 328 and 256, respectively.
Coming in third is Kostanay region with 149 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region reported the fourth highest number of recoveries – 134. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, round out the top 5 with 107 COVID-19 recoveries.
88 people have fully recovered in Atyrau region, 73 – in Almaty city, 73 – in Almaty region, 64 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Karaganda region, 46 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.
Nationwide, 173,659 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.