Almost 1,500 still treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 420 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the public health department of Almaty city, 423 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city in the past day, including 29 symptomless cases.

158 people have been discharged from hospitals after making full recovery from the novel coronavirus. However, 157 new COVID-19 patient have been admitted to hospitals of the city.

1,477 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of Almaty city, including 56 children. 3,433 COVID-19 patients are being treated at home.

1,718 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty city in the past day. The second component has been administered to 3,009 people.

In total, 962,616 Almaty residents have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 876,485 people have been fully vaccinated in the city.