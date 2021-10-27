Almost 1,500 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 1,440 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty in the past day, while the second component has been administered to 2,289 residents of the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the city’s health office said in a statement that 1,448 people have been vaccinated with the first component and 2,289 people have been fully immunized in Almaty in the past 24 hours.

In total, the first component has been administered to 990,225 people, while 920,012 people have received the shot of the second component between 1 February 2021 and 26 October 2021.

Of the total number of those vaccinated, 120,268 people are aged 60 or more.

In Almaty, there are 137 vaccination rooms at healthcare facilities, schools, cultural and sport facilities and even shopping malls for the convenience of its residence.

In the past day the city has reported 230 fresh infections, including 8 symptomless cases. 122 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from local hospitals after making full recoveries. 119 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. 1,056 people, including 28 children, are being treated for the coroanvirsu infection at the infectious facilities.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.