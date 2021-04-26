Almost 1,800 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,799 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Almaty city – 493. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 441. Coming in third is Almaty region with 263 COVID-19 recoveries.

171 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 143 – in Atyrau region, 109 – in Akmola region, 57 – in West Kazakhstan region, 44 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 263,446 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.