Almost 10,000 get COVID-19 vaccine last day in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Since February 1 up to July 11 some 558,104 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty, 9,418 for the past 24 hours. 90,263 of them are people aged 60 and older, Kazinform reports.

There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city medical facilities, schools, cultural and sports facilities, shopping malls. 308 brigades consisting of 1,260 are involved in the vaccination drive.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.