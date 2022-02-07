Almost 10,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,927 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Karaganda region – 2,860. Ranked second is Almaty city with 1,613 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region is third with 1,015 COVID-19 recoveries.

613 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 547 – in Kostanay region, 496 – in Atyrau region, 491 – in North Kazakhstan region, 473 – in Nur-Sultan city, 423 – in Aktobe region, 369 – in East Kazakhstan region, 327 – in Almaty region, 290 – in Mangistau region, 152 – in West Kazakhstan region, 121 – in Turkestan region, 107 – in Kyzylorda region, and 30 – in Zhambyl region.

Nationwide, 1,166,908 people beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.