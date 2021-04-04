Almost 10,000 treated for COVID-19 at hospitals in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 398 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,516 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 4. 9,996 patients are staying at hospitals, 17,520 are receiving outpatient treatment.

398 patients are in critical condition, 103 are in extremely severe condition and 64 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,054 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 253,107 since the start of the pandemic.