EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 09 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 100 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,290,502, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Shymkent city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 41. Almaty city had the second highest number at 24. Karaganda region rounded up the top 3 with 12 COVID-19 recoveries.

    7 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!