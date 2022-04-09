Almost 100 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,290,502, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Shymkent city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 41. Almaty city had the second highest number at 24. Karaganda region rounded up the top 3 with 12 COVID-19 recoveries.

7 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.