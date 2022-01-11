EN
    Almost 100 contract COVID-19 in Atyrau region in one day

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region logged over 90 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau public health department, a total of 97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours. Of these, 80 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city of Atyrau alone.

    Of 97, 45 COVID-19 cases are symptomless. In the past day seven people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

    Presently 359 people are treated for COVID-19 in the region, including 93 COVID-19 patients at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in the terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


