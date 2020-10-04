Almost 100 people more make full recovery from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has climbed to 103,205, up 95 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of patients who had been cured from COVID-19 was registered in Shymkent city and Mangistau region – 36 and 31, accordingly.

One patient was released from treatment after making full recovery in Almaty city, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, 14 - in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 9 – in Pavlodar region.