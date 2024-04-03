Almost 1,000 military deployed in flood relief efforts in Kazakhstan

964 military, 55 pieces of equipment, 14 helicopters, and 2 planes were deployed in flood relief efforts throughout Kazakhstan between March 27 and April 2, Kazinform News Agency reports.

1,979 people, including 584 children, were airlifted from food-hit regions to safer places. Helicopters also delivered some 40,000 kg of humanitarian aid to the inundated regions.

361 personnel, 15 pieces of equipment, and five helicopters are dispatched in flood protection works in Aktobe, Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Between March 27 and April 1, the military cleared some 1,400 km of stormwater sewage. In a single day, on March 30, military pilots performed 38 flights, and evacuated 222 people.