Almost 100,000 rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

The number of flood-affected victims in Kazakhstan surpassed 97,000, including 32,000 children. 3679 adults and 3494 children were accommodated in temporary evacuation shelters as of today morning, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

“The emergency services pumped out 8.8 million cubic meters of meltwater and laid more than 1.4 million sandbags and 1.1 million inert materials. Relief efforts involve more than 27,000 people, nearly 3,000 vehicles and 15 aircraft,” said Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies.

He reminded that state of emergency at the local scale was declared in Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.

Akmola region’s rescuers started the evacuation of residents of Atbasar town.

34,998 people were relocated from Kulsary town in Atyrau region to a safe area.

Besides, residents of Zarechnyi village were evacuated in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.