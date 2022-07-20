EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 20 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 11,000 people getting treatment for COVID -19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10,983 people still receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

    977 patients are in hospitals, and 10,006 people are at home care.

    The condition of 18 patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

    In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,959 new COVID19 cases and 726 recoveries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!