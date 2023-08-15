Almost 13,600 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since year beginning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 13,569 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical motherland and received the status of ‘kandas’ as of August 1, 2023, Kazinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

More than half of the repatriates (55.2%), are from Uzbekistan, 19.3% are from China, 9.8% are from Mongolia, 8.6% are from Russia, 5% are from Turkmenistan, and 2.3% are from other countries.

63% of the repatriates are of employable age. 248.4% are underage children and 8.6% are pensioners.

The majority of the repatriates settled in Akmola, Abai, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

A total of 1,120,700 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan since 1991, the Ministry says.