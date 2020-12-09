Almost 14,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,986 people, including 1,003 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,747 patients are staying at hospitals, 10,239 are receiving outpatient treatment. 231 patients are in critical condition, 33 are in extremely severe condition and 38 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 729 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.