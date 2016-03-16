EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Almost 14 thousand election related materials published during one month in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13898 election related materials were published in the period from January 20 through February 19, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Marat Sarsembayev informed.

    He noted that the monitoring of the materials related to the election campaign published in the mass media was held in order to ensure control over observance of the norms of the election law.

    The monitoring embraced 48 national newspapers, 15 magazines, 16 national TV channels, 12 radio channels, 174 regional newspapers, 31 regional TV channels and 162 most popular social and political Internet resources.

    "13898 materials about elections in Kazakhstan were published in the mass media in the period from January 20 through February 19, 2016," M. Sarsembayev told at the briefing in Astana.

    Tags:
    Statistics Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!