Almost 15,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to home country since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6,840 families of ethnic Kazakhs or 14,947 people returned to Kazakhstan as of July 1, 2016, according to the press service of the Healthcare and Social Protection Ministry.

The majority of repatriates (66.7%) came from Uzbekistan, 23.6% came from China, 4.2% – from Turkmenistan, 2.4% – from Mongolia and 3.1% – from other countries.

Most of them settled across Almaty region – 2,364 families (4,729 people), South Kazakhstan region – 1,572 families (3,044 people), Mangistau region - 506 families (2,311 people), Zhambyl region - 620 families (1,254 people) and East Kazakhstan region - 369 families (778 people). 272 families (571 people) – moved to Akmola region, 221 families (431 people) moved to Karaganda region, 154 families (296 people) – to Kostanay region, 51 families (237 people) – to Aktobe region, 90 families (231people) – to Pavlodar region, 84 families (145 people) – to Atyrau region, 45 families (102 people) – to the North Kazakhstan region, 6 families (26 people) – to the West Kazakhstan region, 15 families (24 people) – to Kyzylorda region, 341 families (549 people) – to Astana and 130 families (219 people) – to Almaty.