EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:39, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 15,000 people rushed to hospitals in a week amid Japan heatwave

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM About 15,000 people were treated for heat stroke or heat exhaustion in hospitals across Japan during the last week amid record high temperatures in the country, according to official figures released Wednesday, EFE reported.

    Between Jun. 27 and Jul. 3, a total of 14,353 people were taken to hospitals in the country, the highest figure for this period since 2010, when the Fire and Disaster Management Agency began releasing this data.

    Of the total cases, 57 percent were elderly, 33 percent were adults and the rest were young people and children.

    A total of 27 people have died due to the heat wave over the past week.

    Photo: efe.com
    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!