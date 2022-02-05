Almost 15,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 14,900 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 4,263. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 2,887 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,680.

Akmola, Aktobe and Kostanay regions logged 1,017, 841 and 803 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

783 patients made full recoveries in Pavlodar region, 756 – in Atyrau region, 539 – in North Kazakhstan region, 378 – in East Kazakhstan region, 249 – in Mangistau region, 212 – in Almaty region, 148 – in Kyzylorda region, 140 – in West Kazakhstan region, 138 – in Turkestan region, and 66 – in Zhambyl region.

1,143,107 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.