Almost 18,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17,992 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 24, Kazinform has learned from the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

1,280 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,712 are receiving outpatient treatment.

30 patients are in critical condition, nine are in extremely severe condition and five are on artificial lung ventilation.