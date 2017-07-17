EN
    11:39, 17 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Almost 2,000 Kazakhstanis banned from entering Turkey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish Ministry of the Interior has published a report on the country's fight against the so-called Islamic State. It is reported that among other measures in its struggle against the spread of international terrorism Turkey has set up Risk Analysis Units, which focus on preventing people related with terrorist organizations from entering Turkey.

    Since its establishment in April 2014 Risk Analysis Units checked 17,500 foreigners suspected in being affiliated with terrorist organizations and deported 4,550 of them

    Turkey has put 53,781 foreign individuals on the no-entry list due to their affiliation with terrorist organizations and since they may cross the conflict zones. Among them are 1,914 Kazakhstanis, 4,128 citizens of Russia, 2,651 Tajikistanis, 1,677 individuals from Azerbaijan, 7,523 from Saudi Arabia, and 2,622 from France.

    It should be noted that Turkey has recognized DEASH as a terrorist organization back in 2013 upon the decision of the Council of the country's Ministers.

     

