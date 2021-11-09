EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:11, 09 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 2,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,991 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in West Kazakhstan region – 628. Kostanay region posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 259. Ranked third is East Kazakhstan region with 250 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Coming fourth is Pavlodar region with 165 people who beat the novel coronavirus. Almaty city, Akmola region and Karaganda regions added 128, 126 and 123 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

    87 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, 56 – in Atyrau region, 52 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in North Kazakhstan region, 23 – in Almaty region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, and 10 – in Mangistau region.

    Since the start of the pandemic 903,834 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country.


