EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 28 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 2,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,499 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    760 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is Aktobe region with 247 COVID-19 recoveries. 214 patients beat the novel coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. 202 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Karaganda region.

    182 people made full recoveries in Zhambyl region, 164 – in Almaty region, 132 – in Kostanay region, 107– in Akmola region, 104 – in Atyrau region, 87 – in Mangistau region, 65 – in Pavlodar region, 60 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in West Kazakhstan region, 43 – in North Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 29 – in Turkestan region, and 13 – in Kyzylorda region.

    In total, 268,439 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!