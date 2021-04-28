Almost 2,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,499 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

760 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is Aktobe region with 247 COVID-19 recoveries. 214 patients beat the novel coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. 202 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Karaganda region.

182 people made full recoveries in Zhambyl region, 164 – in Almaty region, 132 – in Kostanay region, 107– in Akmola region, 104 – in Atyrau region, 87 – in Mangistau region, 65 – in Pavlodar region, 60 – in East Kazakhstan region, 50 – in West Kazakhstan region, 43 – in North Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 29 – in Turkestan region, and 13 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, 268,439 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the start of the pandemic.