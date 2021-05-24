Almost 2 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,991,219 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan as of May 24, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almaty city leads in the number of those vaccinated with the 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine – 293,051. Ranked second is Almaty region with 207,093 people inoculated with the 1st component of the vaccine. Turkestan region is third with 183,491 people vaccinated against COVID-19.

169,615 and 153,210 people received shots of the vaccine in Shymkent city and Karaganda region, respectively.

152,930 people were inoculated with the 1st component of the vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

In total, 923,431 people received the second component of the vaccine across Kazakhstan.