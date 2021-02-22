Almost 20,000 Kazakhstanis inoculated with vaccine against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 20,000 Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To date, almost 20,000 of nationals of Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine. No COVID-19 cases have been reported among those inoculated,» Vice Minister Kiyasov said Monday.

It bears to remind that healthcare workers were the first to get the vaccine within the first stage of the voluntary vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat had been inoculated with the second dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

The voluntary vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1.