    09:10, 22 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 20 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 19 beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, down 22 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    9 of 19 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Zhambyl region both registered 3 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day.

    2 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region. Almaty and Atyrau regions added 1 COVID-19 recovery each.

    Nationwide, the number of people who fully recovered from COVID-19 now stands at 1,290,964.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that nine new cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in Kazakhstan in the past day.


