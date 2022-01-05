Almost 200 injured amid unrest in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almost 200 people have been injured and sought medical help as a result of unrest in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The health office of Almaty city confirmed that 190 people had been injured amid the unrest in the city. Of 190, paramedics rushed 150 people to local healthcare facilities.

The health office added that 40 had been hospitalized, including seven people in intensive care units. Of seven, four are police officers.

In total, 137 police officers and 53 civilians were injured amid the unrest.

Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency had been imposed in Almaty city through 19 January 2022.

