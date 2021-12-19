Almost 210,000 vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of December 18, 210,098 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 38,967 people.

Of 210,098, 166,820 are teenagers, 12,509 are pregnant women, and 30,754 are nursing mothers.

Of 38,967, 29,727 are teenagers, 2,700 are pregnant women and 6,538 are nursing mothers.

Recall that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kicked off in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.