Almost 24,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 3,300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The public health department of the city revealed that a total of 3,387 people got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection on 12 January 2022. Starting from 1 February 2021 until 12 January 2022 1,082,368 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 1,028,706 people. Of these, 123,454 people are aged 60 and more.

31,977 people in Almaty city got immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,761 pregnant women, 6,498 nursing mothers and 23,718 teenagers.

73,271 residents of Almaty city got revaccinated against COVID-19.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.