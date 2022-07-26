Almost 240,000 tourists visited Shymbulak in H1 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 550 thousand tourists have visited Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area in the 1st half of 2022, a twofold increase compared to the same period of 2021, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Almost 240 thousand people visited Shymbulak Ski Resort in the summer season. This is approximately 90,000 more against the last year season. (More exact data will be announced by the end of the season).

Tourism officials expect that up to 2 mln people will visit the national parks this year.

In the first quarter of 2022,

- the number of domestic tourists served by tourist accommodations increased by 21.5 per cent having reached 1mln130thousand people;

- tourist accommodations provided services to the amount of 26bln300mln tenge that is 25.7 per cent higher compared to the 1st quarter of 2021.

- at least 11,000 foreign tourists arrive in Kazakhstan on a weekly basis.

In the 2021 WEF Global Tourism and Competitiveness Report, Kazakhstan improved its position and currently ranks 66th among 117 countries (80th out of 140 in 2019).

The country was highly rated in such indicators as «Price Competitiveness» (1st place), «Tourism Seasonality» (26th place), «Natural Resources» (33rd place), «Number of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Sites» (42nd place).

In 2021, Kazakhstan registered a record number of domestic tourists: almost 7 million people.

















Photo: shymbulak.com