EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Almost 25,000 people evacuated as Philippines' Taal volcano spews lava

    None
    None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The activity of Taal volcano in the Philippines, which began spewing lava early Monday, has forced the evacuation of around 24,500 people in the surrounding municipalities while ashfall reached the capital Manila, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) away.

    The displaced were being held in 45 evacuation centers authorized by the authorities in the most affected municipalities — San Nicolas, Balete, Talisay, Lipa (Batangas province) and Tagaytay (Cavite), according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

    Source: EFE


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!