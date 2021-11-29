Almost 27,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26,991 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 5,809 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 21,182 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

396 patients are in critical condition, 119 are in extremely severe condition and 75 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 795 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 970,887 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 934,813 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.