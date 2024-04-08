Almost 2,800 children from flood-affected regions still at temporary shelters, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

75,982 people, including 18,681 children, were rescued throughout Kazakhstan since the floods outbreak. 2,811, including 865 children, were airlifted from the flood-hit areas, head of the emergency prevention department of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Rollan Yesmagambetov said.

7,203 people, including 2,794 kids, are staying at temporary shelters so far. 69,971 heads of cattle were taken to safer places.

He added over 126,000 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to the inundated regions. Over 7,000 meltwaters were pumped away. 933,00 sandbags and 900 tons of inert materials were placed in appropriate places to reduce flood damage. Floodwaters were pumped out from 1,739 homes and 1,743 household plots.