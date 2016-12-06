Almost 3 trillion tenge legalized during legalization property campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Money legalized in Kazakhstan within the framework of the property legalization campaign were transferred from Switzerland, Russia, Singapore, Great Britain and Liechtenstein, Kazinform has learnt from Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev.

"Over half of the legalized funds (56%) were submitted in cash. 44% were transferred through wire transfer. Of 44%, 14% were transfers from accounts of overseas banks mainly based in Switzerland, Russia, Singapore, Great Britain and Liechtenstein," said Akishev speaking at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



He explained that 7,917 bank accounts have been opened since the property legalization campaign was launched on September 1, 2014. Nearly 2.8 trillion tenge were transferred to these accounts for legalization purposes.



"2,501 bank accounts have been opened since November 1 till November 30, 2016 and 652 billion tenge has been transferred," Akishev noted.



He also added that 89% of legalized funds were submitted in US dollars.