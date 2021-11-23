Almost 4.5 thou Nur-Sultan citizens get Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 4.5 thousand citizens of the eligible contingent of the city of Nur-Sultan have received the first component of Pfizer vaccine so far, Kazinform cites the administration office of the city.

As of today, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 2,877 teenagers aged from 12 to 17, 90 pregnant women, 1,357 nursing mothers.

So far, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to over 466 thousand people.