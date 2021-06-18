EN
    12:40, 18 June 2021

    Almost 4 million vaccines against COVID-19 supplied to Slovakia so far

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Almost 4 million vaccines against COVID-19 have been supplied to Slovakia to date, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova told TASR.

    According to data provided by the ministry, a total of 2,366,910 doses of vaccine produced by the Pfizer/BioNTech consortium have arrived in Slovakia, as well as 910,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 386,400 doses of Moderna, 102,460 doses of Johnson & Johnson and 200,000 doses of the unregistered Sputnik V.

    «The ministry plans to boost vaccination via mobile vaccination teams that can inoculate people in less-accessible areas,» said Eliasova.

    The ministry plans to launch vaccination at the surgeries of general practitioners and paediatricians as of the beginning of July. It will announce the details in advance, added the spokesperson.


