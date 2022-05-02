EN
    14:14, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 4 mln Kazakhstani get revaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the ministry.

    As of 2 May, 9,485,851 people have been inoculated with the first shot of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, while 9,246,000 Kazakhstanis have been fully immunized against COVID-19. In addition, 3,996,592 people in Kazakhstan got revaccinated.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,075,168 teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers have been vaccinated with the said vaccine, while 926,933 people received both shots.

    Recall that 5 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, 11 people were discharged after making full recovery from COVID-19.


