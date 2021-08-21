EN
    12:45, 21 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 5 million Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 5 million people have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,322,910 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 4,962,718.

    Notably, the country has logged 7,117 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,951 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.

    Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.


