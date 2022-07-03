Almost 50 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 47 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Most recoveries were registered in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 47, 42 COVID-19 patients made recovery in Almaty city. 5 more people were discharged from the COVID treatment in Almaty region.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,292,488 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.