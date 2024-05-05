Almost 50,000 Kazakhstanis return their homes after evacuation – Emergencies Ministry

49,819 people have returned their homes in flood affected regions, Kazinform News Agency quotes Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip.

Water pumping works are still underway in Kulsary town of Atyrau region, in Petropavlovsk city and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region, Askar Sharip said a briefing today.

Water has been pumped out from 8,615 residential buildings and in 2,994 households in flood hit regions. 49,819 residents have already returned their homes, he added.

In his words, 14,409 people are involved in flood relief efforts.

In general, the emergencies employees pumped out more than 15,020 cubic meters of meltwater and laid more than 7,732 sandbags and 1,547 tons inert materials.