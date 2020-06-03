Almost 6,000 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 55 more patients have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020kz.

Of 55, 17 patients recovered in Shymkent city, 4 in Aktobe region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Kostanay region, and 13 in Atyrau region.

In total, 5,996 people have recovered from the novel virus countrywide, including 1,170 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,634 in Almaty city, 389 in Shymkent city, 113 in Akmola region, 196 in Aktobe region, 494 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan region, 204 in Zhambyl region, 319 in West Kazakhstan region, 280 in Karaganda region, 96 in Kostanay region, 268 in Kyzylorda region, 151 in Mangistau region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 43 in North Kazakhstan region, and 240 in Turkestan region.

The number of the coronavirus-related cases has totaled 11,796 in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 44 people nationwide.