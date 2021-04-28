Almost 6,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,734 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty healthcare department said in a statement that 698 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the city as of April 27 . Of 698, 619 are with symptoms and 79 are symptomless.

460 people have been discharge from hospitals after beating the coronavirus infection. 3,734 people, including 125 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious hospitals. 246 patients are staying at the intensive care units. 5,502 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home.

5,958 people have been inoculated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours. Of 5,958, 1,700 received locally developed QazVac vaccine.

Since February 1 through April 27 194,106 people have been vaccinated in Almaty city.