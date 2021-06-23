EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 23 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 6,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 22 Almaty city registered 117 new coronavirus cases (local), including 105 symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic. 62 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 70 were admitted. 47 are staying at the intensive care units, 14 are on life support, the city healthcare department reports.

    915 people are receiving outpatient treatment for coronavirus and are monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre.

    386,222 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and June 22, 5,840 for the past 24 hours. Out of which 49,314 are people older than 60.

    There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 QazCovid-in Healthcare Coronavirus Sputnik V HayatVax
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!