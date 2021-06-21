EN
    15:12, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 60,000 got vaccinated with both components of vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, over half of the cases were symptomatic.

    The highest number of fresh infections were added in Aiyrtau district – 5. The city of Petropavlovsk and Ualikhanov district logged in 3 new COVID-19 cases each, whereas Mussrepov district added – 2.

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic North Kazakhstan region registered 15,109 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,607 symptomatic cases and 5,502 symptomless cases. 448 COVID-19 cases or 3% were imported.

    Over the past day laboratories in the region carried out 789 PCR tests.

    The vaccination campaign is underway in North Kazakhstan region. 87,636 people got vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine. Both components were administered to 59,911 residents of North Kazakhstan region.


