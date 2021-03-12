Almost 60,000 Kazakhstanis vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anti-coronavirus vaccine has been administered to almost 60,000 people in Kazakhstan, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During an interview to Khabar News Agency, Minister Tsoi revealed that 59,000 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the anti-COVID vaccine.

«The pace of inoculation is growing day by day. Everything depends on the supplies of the vaccine. We’ve already launched the plant producing the anti-COVID vaccine in Karaganda. And we are also working with foreign colleagues and negotiating the supplies of their vaccines,» he said.

This month Kazakhstan produced some 150,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Plus, 30,000 more were delivered from Russia.

According to him, the final results of trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine are expected to be ready by April. After that it will be added to the inoculation campaign across the country. The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible by autumn 2021.